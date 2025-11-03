R.I., Mass. gas pump prices remain stable

By
-
THE AVERAGE weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island remained at $2.92 per gallon. That price is 11 cents lower than the national average and 3 cents lower than it was a year ago, according to AAA Northeast. / AP FILE PHOTO/NAM Y. HUH

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island remained at $2.92 per gallon. That price is 11 cents lower than the national average and 3 cents lower than it was a year ago, AAA Northeast said Monday.  Pump prices across the region changed little from last week as oil prices held steady in the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Town Facilities Team Boosts Efficiency with Energy Upgrade

It was no easy feat for a small town facilities team, Coventry embarked on a…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display