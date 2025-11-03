R.I., Mass. gas pump prices remain stable

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island remained at $2.92 per gallon. That price is 11 cents lower than the national average and 3 cents lower than it was a year ago, AAA Northeast said Monday.

Pump prices across the region changed little from last week as oil prices held steady in the $60 to $64 a barrel range and domestic inventories of gasoline tightened on higher demand and a widening import and export imbalance, the agency said.

“Along with tightening supplies, petroleum prices gained momentum last week after reports of a temporary trade agreement between the United States and China, which could spur economic activity – and demand for oil and gas,” said Mark Schieldrop, senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “Pump prices could stabilize in the short term if inventories stay below seasonal averages.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $3.66 per gallon this week, premium gas averages $4.07 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.77 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline decreased 1 cent to $2.98 per gallon. That price is 5 cents lower than the national average and 6 less than a year ago.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.61 per gallon; premium gas averages $3.98 per gallon, and diesel fuel averages $3.80 per gallon.