R.I. monthly unemployment stays at 4.6% in September

CRANSTON – Rhode Island’s seasonally adjusted unemployment in September was 4.6%, the same as August, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Thursday.

The DLT says the number of unemployed Rhode Islanders in September was 27,200, down 100 from August and up 9,000 from a year ago. But the number of employed residents was 564,100 as of September, down 300 from the previous month but 7,200 more than in September 2023, the DLT said.

Overall, the state’s labor force totaled 591,300 in September, down 500 from August but up 16,200 from September 2023.

The state’s nonfarm jobs in September numbered 512,900, an increase of 3,300 jobs from the revised August jobs figure of 509,600 and up 6,500 from September 2023 figures, the DLT said. These jobs exclude farming and some government, private and nonprofit workers.

In the past two months, the Rhode Island economy has regained 4,400 of the 5,200 jobs lost between April and July, the DLT said.

The largest monthly job gains in September were noted in the accommodation and food services, government and retail trade sectors.

The largest job losses in September were noted in the educational services, manufacturing and real estate, and rental and leasing sectors.

Seasonally adjusted nonfarm payrolls in Rhode Island by sector in September:

Accommodation and food services: 49,100, an increase of 1,100 since August but a decrease of 2,300 year over year.

Administrative and waste services: 30,300, an increase of 200 since August and up 1,700 year over year.

Arts, entertainment and recreation: 7,900, an increase of 300 since August but down 500 year over year.

Construction: 21,300, same as August but down 300 year over year.

Educational services: 26,400, a decrease of 400 since August and down 100 year over year.

Finance and insurance: 28,700, an increase of 200 since August but no change year over year.

Government: 66,700, an increase of 700 from August and up 2,200 year over year.

Health care and social assistance: 87,100, an increase of 300 since August and an increase of 4,200 year over year.

Information: 5,700, same as both August and a year ago.

Management of companies and enterprises: 10,600, an increase of 100 since August but down 200 year over year.

Manufacturing: 41,000, a decrease of 200 since August but up 700 year over year. Production workers in the sector earned $25.72 per hour in September, 29 cents less than August but up 29 cents from September 2023.

Professional, scientific and technical services: 30,900, an increase of 400 since August and up 700 year over year.

[caption id="attachment_479203" align="alignleft" width="300"]RHODE ISLAND’S seasonally adjusted unemployment in September was 4.6%, same as August, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training says. / COURTESY R.I. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR & TRAINING[/caption] Meanwhile, the U.S. unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in September, down one-tenth of a percentage point from August, according to the DLT. The U.S. rate was 3.8 percent in September 2023.