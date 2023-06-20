R.I. Mortgage Bankers Association builds with Habitat for Humanity

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Mortgage Bankers Association partnered with South County Habitat for Humanity in May for a home building project in Hopkinton.

A team of 20 RIMBA professionals participated in the daylong effort on May 19 at 8 Cardinal Lane.

The collaboration marked the second time RIMBA has participated in a South County Habitat for Humanity project, following its first involvement in 2019. The association’s support of Habitat for Humanity is part of its RIMBA Relief program, a philanthropic effort to provide outreach to the Greater Rhode Island community, according to an association statement.

“We feel that South County Habitat for Humanity is extremely well-managed and steadfast in their commitment to meeting the housing needs of their qualified applicants and are delighted to be able to participate in and support their efforts,” Tom Fleming, executive vice president of RIMBA, said in a statement.

Representatives from the following companies participated: Equity National Title, Embrace Home Loans Inc., Fairway Independent Mortgage, Home Loan Investment Bank, Lapointe Insurance Agency, Lathrop Insurance Agency, Liberty Title, Navigant Credit Union, Province Mortgage Associates, RIMBA, Shamrock Home Loans and The Washington Trust Co.