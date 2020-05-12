R.I. mortgage delinquency declines in Feb.

PROVIDENCE – The rate of mortgage delinquencies of 30 days or more in Rhode Island declined 0.5 percentage points year over year to 4.2% in February, CoreLogic said on Tuesday.

The national mortgage-delinquency rate was 3.6%, a decline from 4% one year prior. February marked the 26th consecutive month of declines.

“Delinquency and foreclosure rates were at a generational low in February, as the U.S. unemployment rate matched a 50-year low,” said Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic. “However, the pandemic-induced closure of nonessential businesses caused the April unemployment rate to spike to its highest level in 80 years and will lead to a rise in delinquency and foreclosure. By the second half of 2021, we estimate a four-fold increase in the serious-delinquency rate, barring additional policy efforts to assist borrowers in financial distress.”

Other New England mortgage-delinquency rates in February:

Connecticut: 4.5%, a 0.5 percentage point decline year over year

Maine: 4%, a 0.9 percentage point decline year over year

Massachusetts: 3.3%, a 0.5 percentage point decline year over year

New Hampshire: 2.9%, a 0.3 percentage point decline year over year

Vermont: 3%, a 0.4 percentage point decline year over year

Rhode Island’s serious-delinquency rate, or the share of mortgages in delinquency of 90 days or more, was 1.4% in February, a decline from 1.7% one year prior. The state’s foreclosure rate was 0.5%, a decline from 0.6% in February 2019.

The full report can be viewed online but may require free registration.