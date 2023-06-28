R.I. music production company acquires North Carolina manufacturer

CUMBERLAND – InMusic, a Rhode Island production company that encompasses a range of music software and hardware businesses, has acquired an Asheville, N.C., synthesizer manufacturer.

The partnership will allow the newly acquired Moog Music Inc. “to reach new communities and continue to push the boundaries of music technology,” Joseph Richardson, president of Moog Music, said in a statement announcing the acquisition.

“Devoted to maintaining the sound, quality and manufacturing philosophy that Moog is known for, inMusic is able to offer solutions to support the areas that have been ongoing challenges for our company as a small manufacturing business,” Richardson said.

“This new partnership will enable us access to inMusic’s efficient global distribution and supply chain network while providing inMusic and its affiliated brands with deep expertise in analog synthesis,” he said.

Moog’s engineering, design and production will remain in Asheville.

