R.I., consortium propose $3.6B national clean energy hub

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island and six other states in the Northeast jointly submitted a $3.62 billion proposal to U.S. Department of Energy on Friday to establish a national clean energy hydrogen hub.

The project, proposed by the Northeast Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub, seeks $1.25 billion of that financing from an $8 billion federal fund set aside for hydrogen hubs as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The hub would consist of more than 12 projects scattered throughout Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, Maine, New York and New Jersey.

“Rhode Island’s 2021 Act on Climate sets an ambitious goal to achieve net-zero emissions economy-wide by 2050,” Gov. Daniel J. McKee said in a statement. “To make this future a reality, Rhode Island must rely upon diverse sources of clean energy, particularly for hard-to-decarbonize industries.

“We are proud partners in this interstate effort to create a clean hydrogen infrastructure that will help New England lead the fight against climate change,” McKee continued.

The U.S. Department of Energy will review all applications and expects to announce awardees in the fall.

The Northeast Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub was launched in March 2022 and now has more than 100 partners throughout its seven member states.

The states established the consortium “to create an ecosystem that connects hydrogen producers and users and their associated safety experts, technology original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and the research and development community, workforce organizations and labor representatives,” the group says.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.