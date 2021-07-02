R.I. Office of Healthy Aging names interim director

PROVIDENCE – Michelle Szylin has been named interim director of the R.I. Office of Healthy Aging, replacing Rosamaria Amoros Jones, who submitted her letter of resignation, effective July 2.

Szylin, who was associate director of the office, which was formerly known as the Division of Elderly Affairs, assumed office on Friday.

A statement issued by Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s office on Friday noted that the governor thanks Szylin for stepping up to lead the division and continue its “important mission of providing services and supports to help older adults and adults with disabilities thrive.”

Jones was appointed director of the Division of Elderly Affairs on Feb. 25, 2019, by former Gov. Gina M. Raimondo. The division’s website states that through her advocacy and with support of the governor and the General Assembly, the division was officially renamed the R.I. Office of Healthy Aging, on July 1, 2019.

Jones’ management record came under scrutiny as McKee’s administration considered whether to give her a promotion. In May, Jones faced a whistleblower and defamation lawsuit.

Jones and the state were sued by the office’s former financial management administrator, Kathleen McNamara, in August, who accused her of unlawfully firing and defaming her after a dispute that occurred in 2020. That dispute involved McNamara’s refusal to make what she claims were improper and illegal personnel and financial decisions. The lawsuit is still ongoing.

Jones previously led the division of Policy and Public Affairs at the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, where she advised Raimondo’s policy agenda for older Rhode Islanders and people living with disabilities.

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Shuman@PBN.com.