R.I. officials stay optimistic amid report Hasbro eyeing Boston Seaport space

PROVIDENCE – State and local officials on Tuesday said they were still hoping to persuade Hasbro Inc. not to relocate its headquarters from Pawtucket to Massachusetts.

First reported by the Boston Business Journal citing unnamed real estate sources, the toymaker is now considering commercial space in Boston’s Seaport District.

Olivia DaRocha, a spokesperson for Gov. Daniel J. McKee, in a statement said Tuesday the governor has held several “productive meetings” with Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks – most recently on Jan. 17-and that discussions “are continuing.”

“We made a strong case to Hasbro highlighting the many reasons they should remain at home right here in Rhode Island,” she said.

In December, the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission approved the offer of a 1-acre plot on the west side of the Providence River to Hasbro for $1.

Larry Berman, a spokesperson for House Speaker K Joseph Shekarchi, on Tuesday said Shekarchi still wants the company to remain in the state, but that he has not held any meetings with Hasbro leadership since December.

The city of Pawtucket has also made its bid to Hasbro to take over a 20-acre parcel that includes the former Apex building, which

Mayor Donald Grebien in a statement called a “bold and comprehensive” proposal that “features a beautiful new headquarters on the banks of the Blackstone River...

with direct pedestrian access to the new Tidewater Stadium entertainment district.”

Grebien added he hoped the market rates for leasing commercial office space in Boston is typically 10 to 15% higher, and vowed to “remain in contact with Hasbro officials, the Governor's office, and R.I. Commerce Corp. and do everything in our power to allow Hasbro to continue their record of growth and innovation right here in Pawtucket.”

Andrea Snyder, a Hasbro spokesperson, said the company hasn't made any decisions as of Tuesday.

"As we’ve shared from the start, we’re actively exploring options," she said.

