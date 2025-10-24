R.I. Oral Health Foundation brings smiles to in-need Rhode Islanders

ROOTED IN CARE: Hundreds of oral health professionals and community members volunteered for the 2025 Rhode Island Mission of Mercy free dental clinic on Oct. 4 and 5. The clinic delivered more than $300,000 worth of dental services to assist 611 in-need Rhode Islanders. The procedures ranged from routine cleanings and X-rays to extractions and

Hundreds of oral health professionals and community members volunteered for the 2025 Rhode Island Mission of Mercy free dental clinic on Oct. 4 and 5. The clinic delivered more than $300,000 worth of dental services to assist 611 in-need Rhode Islanders. The procedures ranged from routine cleanings and X-rays to extractions and root canals. Services at the two-day clinic were provided on a first-come, first-served basis by more than 300 dental health professionals and nearly 200 nonmedical volunteers. Among the volunteers were Dr. Edward S. Katz, left, of Rhode Island Periodontics Inc., and dental assistant Anabelem De La Cruz. Rhode Island Mission of Mercy is coordinated and presented by the nonprofit Rhode Island Oral Health Foundation. Delta Dental of Rhode Island is the premier sponsor of the clinic and Providence Community Health Centers hosts.Interested in having your business’s community-service project highlighted? Contact PBN Researcher Veer Mudambi at (401) 680-4838 or Research@PBN.com