R.I. Oral Health Foundation brings smiles to in-need Rhode Islanders

By
-
COURTESY RHODE ISLAND MISSION OF MERCY
COURTESY RHODE ISLAND MISSION OF MERCY

ROOTED IN CARE: Hundreds of oral health professionals and community members volunteered for the 2025 Rhode Island Mission of Mercy free dental clinic on Oct. 4 and 5. The clinic delivered more than $300,000 worth of dental services to assist 611 in-need Rhode Islanders. The procedures ranged from routine cleanings and X-rays to extractions and

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

The State of Healthcare in 2025

Healthcare is a deeply complex and emotionally charged issue, shaped by evolving cultural norms, technological…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display