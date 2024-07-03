R.I. Philharmonic names Reinhardt music director

PROVIDENCE – Ruth Reinhardt, who has conducted several orchestras across the U.S. and Europe, was recently appointed as the new music director for the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School.

Reinhardt, who was announced as the new director during the philharmonic’s season-ending gala on June 1, became the sixth music director in the philharmonic’s history.

Robert Spano, the philharmonic’s principal conductor, will remain in his current role through the 2024-25 season while Reinhardt is music director designate, the philharmonic says. Reinhardt will then become music director for the 2025-26 season.

“From our very first encounters, I have been impressed and inspired by the musicians and their ability to bring tremendous energy and musical precision to whatever they play,” Reinhardt said in a statement. “The orchestra’s collaborative, community-minded spirit is very much in tune with my own commitment to sharing music beyond the concert hall. I look forward to working with young musicians through the music school and have been impressed by the quality and commitment of the faculty and students.”

- Advertisement -

The philharmonic says Reinhardt conducted various orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic, Cleveland Orchestra, the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic, the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, Helsinki Philharmonic and symphony orchestras of San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Baltimore, Milwaukee and Seattle. She also recently led her first staged opera, a production of “La Traviata,” for the Royal Swedish Opera in Stockholm, the philharmonic said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.