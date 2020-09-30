R.I. Philharmonic Orchestra’s new season to begin this fall

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will begin its new season this fall and is planning to have a limited live audience for shows at The Vets in November.

The orchestra held a livestream concert on Sept. 26, the first performance it had since the COVID-19 pandemic ended the orchestra’s previous season prematurely. Concerts planned for the first half of the 2020-21 season will allow subscribers, beginning in November, to attend in-person with spaced seating at The Vets, the philharmonic said. Livestreaming of performances will be shown simultaneously.

The philharmonic’s 2021 portion of the schedule will run from March until June, with programming and dates to be announced early next year depending on how health circumstances evolve, the orchestra said. It also hopes to increase in-person attendance in March, along with continued livestreaming of shows.

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School will remain closed to in-person learning and continue to offer online classes.

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.