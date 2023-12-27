R.I. physicians group partners with Calif. health tech company

PROVIDENCE – In an effort to use population metrics to predict and prevent health outcomes, the Rhode Island Primary Care Physicians Corp. has announced a new partnership with health care technology platform Akido Labs.

The move marks Los Angeles-based Akido’s first partnership on the East Coast and will nearly double the company’s current patient base to almost 500,000.

Akido, founded in 2015 at the University of Southern California’s Digital Health lab, uses artificial intelligence and data to predict patient outcomes, particularly in chronic illnesses, to implement preventative measures.

A newly established RIPCPC board will include two Ocean State primary care physicians – Dr. Jeffrey Wilson, who also serves as chair, and Dr. Herbert Brennan – and three Akido representatives.

RIPCPC formed in 1994 and represents more than 400 Ocean State primary care doctors, who in turn see more than 150,000 patients.

In a statement, Wilson said that the partnership will help improve employees’ work-life satisfaction and contribute to a better patient experience.

“Primary care is universally recognized as the lynchpin for coordinated health services,” Wilson said in a statement, “and our ability to expand on RIPCPC’s 30 years of success by utilizing Akido’s technology and expertise in population-based care models will allow us to grow together and reach more Rhode Islanders in new and impactful ways.”

Leslie Margolin, head of Akido Healthcare Networks and a company board representative, said that Rhode Island stood out as a natural fit in the company’s East Coast expansion.

“Rhode Island is a small but vibrant state that, time and again, has led the nation on critical issues of health and safety,” Margolin said. “Our selection of Rhode Island as the base of our bicoastal expansion is deliberate.”

Margolin added, “By combining forces, RIPCPC and Akido will partner to share learnings and resources to bring the best of East and West Coast care and care experience models to meet the unique needs of each community, to expand access, to enhance the experience of care, and to improve the health and well-being of the individuals and communities we serve.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer.