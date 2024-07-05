R.I. presses forward in quest for lab space

By
-
RISING UP: A 200,000-square-foot life sciences complex under construction in the I-195 Redevelopment District will include dedicated space for the R.I. State Health Lab and Brown University. The rest will be for private lab activities.  PBN PHOTO
RISING UP: A 200,000-square-foot life sciences complex under construction in the I-195 Redevelopment District will include dedicated space for the R.I. State Health Lab and Brown University. The rest will be for private lab activities.  PBN PHOTO

While major metropolitan areas are facing a concerning glut of laboratory space, Rhode Island leaders are more optimistic about the Ocean State’s future in the ­industry. Indeed, vacancies across the country reached 14.8% in the first quarter of 2024, a 1.7% rise from the previous quarter and above the 8% average reported from 2016 to

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display