R.I. Public Health Institute names Carcieri board chair, adds new members

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Public Health Institute recently elected Lisa Carcieri to serve as the nonprofit’s new board chair.

Carcieri succeeds Mark Tracy, who was board chair for six years and will remain a board member.

Carcieri is the director of sales and marketing for Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island and has almost 25 years of experience working in health care in the state.

Carcieri got her bachelor’s degree from the University of Rhode Island, graduated from Leadership Rhode Island and recently earned an Executive Scholar Certificate from Kellogg Executive Education. She has been a member of the nonprofit’s board of directors since 2022.

“Our organization, our patients at Open Door Health and Rhode Island’s public health ecosystem at large are fortunate to have a leader of Lisa’s caliber working in our corner,” said Dr. Amy Nunn, CEO of the health institute. “In her time as a board member, Lisa’s guidance and vision have been invaluable in helping RIPHI advance its mission both here in our home state and across the country. We look forward to continuing our track record of growth and success under her leadership.”

Carcieri’s election comes as the organization has marked milestones, including the launch of Open Mind, an initiative focusing on mental health and substance use and a patient milestone at Open Door Health, Rhode Island’s first and only health clinic dedicated to LGBTQ+ patients.

The organization’s board of directors also added five new board members:

Jeff Cabral, chief philanthropy officer at Care New England Health System. He has more than 15 years of experience as a philanthropy leader with fundraising campaigns, including a $300 million initiative at URI and a $256 million arts campaign at Brown University.

CEO and president of Meeting Street, which has been a leading organization in serving children with special needs and their families. Christine Goulette, associate director of health at the R.I. Department of Health. She also leads the department’s Division of Emergency Preparedness and Infectious Disease and has worked in public health for more than 20 years. Goulette’s work during the COVID-19 pandemic helped communities manage cases and get cash assistance for those in need.

“With Lisa Carcieri at the helm and these exceptional leaders joining the board, RIPHI is poised for an exciting future,” Nunn said. “Their collective expertise will strengthen the organization’s impact and help us unlock our full potential. We are committed to continuing to play our role in driving transformative impact in public health and ensuring a healthier and more equitable future for all.”

