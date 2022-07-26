R.I. receives $259K USDA grant for Farm to School Network

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Environmental Management was awarded $259,380 Tuesday from U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm to School Grants program to help bolster the RI Farm to School Network.

In partnership with DEM, Farm Fresh Rhode Island will establish and hire a Farm & Sea to School coordinator to increase procurement of locally produced, caught and harvested foods in Rhode Island Schools, while continuing the strong educational component of the RI Farm to School Network.

“DEM is immensely appreciative to USDA for the funding to advance this important program, and to the team within [the state] who helped pull the proposal together,” said Ken Ayars, chief of the R.I. Division of Agriculture. “The long-standing RI Farm to School program has many benefits and we are committed to a long-term future and appreciative of the partnership with USDA.”

The grant was part of $10 million in Farm to School Grants the USDA has awarded to 123 projects across the country. The grants will serve more than 3 million children at more than 5,000 schools in 44 states and the District of Columbia.

