R.I. regular gas price declines 1 cent to $2.12 per gallon

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island declined 1 cent week to week to $2.12 per gallon, 4 cents lower than the national average, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

Prices in the state were 38 cents higher one year prior.

“The U.S. has a very healthy level of gasoline stocks due to lower demand and that is keeping gas prices low,” said Lloyd Albert, AAA Northeast senior vice president of public and government affairs, in a statement. “The majority of states have cheaper gas prices compared to last month, many paying 3 to 8 cents less. That downward trend at the pump is likely to continue.”

Midgrade gas averaged $2.51 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.74 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.60 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of gas averaged $2.10 per gallon, a decline of 1 cent week to week. Prices were 46 cents higher one year prior.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.46 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.68 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.54 per gallon.