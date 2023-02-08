R.I. reopens Site Readiness, Main Street Streetscape grant programs

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Commerce Corp. is reopening its Site Readiness Program and Main Street Rhode Island Streetscape Improvement Fund for another round of grants, and the agency and Gov. Daniel J. McKee are calling for applications.

R.I. Commerce’s site readiness grants are expected to range up to $125,000 for commercial and industrial projects and up to $75,000 for residential projects. The Site Readiness Program partners with municipalities and developers to fund municipal technical assistance and site-specific planning and improvements. Eligible projects include property surveys, engineering surveys, environmental studies, site clearing or demolition, infrastructure improvements, training for zoning board members and assistance in writing zoning ordinances.

This program is separate from the RI Ready program, which is administered by the Quonset Development Corp. and provides up to $40 million for major development projects.

Main Street awards, also administered by R.I. Commerce, are generally expected to range from $25,000 to $500,000 based on eligibility and project impact. Those grants are awarded on a competitive basis to municipalities and economic development agencies for improvements to commercial districts, such as sidewalk improvements, new street “furniture,” new way-finding signage, upgraded building facades and improved street lighting. Eligible projects must be located in an area that is walkable and attracts residents and visitors.

- Advertisement -

“As a former mayor, I’ve experienced firsthand how critical Main Streets are to the economic development of our cities and towns,” McKee said in announcing the new application period. “I’m committed to making it easier for municipalities and developers to make the most of our walkable, downtown districts. I look forward to seeing what local projects these grants make possible.”

Applications for both programs close on March 29 at 5 p.m.