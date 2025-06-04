R.I. incomes among the lowest in U.S., WalletHub says

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island residents are among the lowest earning in the nation, according to a recent report by WalletHub. The Ocean State ranked 43rd in the financial website’s report of states where people have the highest income. This is the second year WalletHub has ranked states by resident earnings. Last year, Rhode Island ranked

For this study, WalletHub analyzed all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on three key factors: the average annual income of the top 5%, the average income of the bottom 20%, and the median income for all residents. Data used to create this ranking was as of May 6 from the U.S. Census Bureau and Council for Community and Economic Research.

According to data on Rhode Island residents, the average annual income of the top 5% is $373.461; the average income of the bottom 20% is $110,458; median income is $110,458; and the average income of the bottom 20% is $13,352, for an overall score of 26.82.

Virginia residents were the highest earners in the U.S. In that state, the average annual income of the top 5% is $533,522; median income is $93,275; and the average income of the bottom 20% is $19,293, for an overall score of 67.73.

New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Washington rounded out the top five.

Massachusetts residents had the 10

th

highest earnings in the nation. In the Bay State, the average annual income of the top 5% is $486,112, median income is $133,946, average income of the bottom 20% is $14,221, for an overall score of 56.97.

West Virginia residents earned the lowest amount. In that state, the average annual income of the top 5% is $357,430; median income is $55,201; average income of the bottom 20% is $12,940, for an overall score of 11.23.

New Mexico, Mississippi, Louisiana and Maine rounded out the bottom five.

The full report can be found here

