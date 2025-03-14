R.I.’s affordable housing shortage ranked ‘least severe,’ advocates say there’s more work to do

By
-
THE NATIONAL Low Income Housing Coalition’s 2025 Gap report ranks Rhode Island’s affordable housing shortage least severe compared to the rest of the country. However, advocates warn there is still much to do to better serve the state’s most impoverished renters. /COURTESY NATIONAL LOW INCOME HOUSING COALITION

PROVIDENCE – A new study ranks Rhode Island’s affordable housing shortage least severe compared to the rest of the country. However, advocates warn there is still much to do to better serve the state’s most vulnerable renters. On the surface, the numbers look good compared to rest of the country, according to the National Low

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Building a Stronger Heart: Inside South County Health’s Cardiopulmonary Rehab Program

A Heart-Healthy Start to the Year February is American Heart Month—a time to raise awareness…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display