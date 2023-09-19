R.I.’s August unemployment rate second highest in New England

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island had the second-highest unemployment rate in New England in August at 2.7% but remained below the national rate of 3.8%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Across the nation in August, unemployment rates were lower than the previous month in two states, higher in 10 states and stable in 38 states and Washington, D.C.

Twenty-five states had lower jobless rates than they did in August 2022, the data showed. Nine states and Washington, D.C., had jobless rate increases from a year earlier.

The national unemployment rate of 3.8% in August was up from 3.5% in July and is the same as August 2022.

Nevada had the highest unemployment rate in the country in August at 5.4%, while New Hampshire and Vermont had the lowest at 1.8% each.

New England unemployment rates in August:

Connecticut: 3.6%, same as July and but up from 2.9% in August 2022.

Rhode Island: 2.7%, down from 2.8% in July and 3.4% in August 2022.

Massachusetts: 2.6%, up from 2.5% in July but down from 3.9% a year earlier.

Maine: 2.5%, up from 2.4% in July and down from 2.7% in August 2022.

New Hampshire: 1.8%, up from 1.7% in July but down from 2.7% a year earlier.

Vermont: 1.8%, same as July and down from 2.8% in August 2022.