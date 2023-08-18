R.I.’s July unemployment rate second highest in New England

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island had the second-highest unemployment rate in New England in July at 2.8% but remained below the national rate of 3.5%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Across the nation in June, unemployment rates were lower than the previous month in seven states, higher in three states, and stable in 40 states and Washington, D.C.

Twenty-three states had lower jobless rates than they did in July 2022, the data showed. Five states and Washington, D.C., had jobless rate increases from a year earlier.

The national unemployment rate of 3.5% in July was down from 3.6% in June and is the same as July 2022.

Nevada had the highest unemployment rate in the country in July at 5.3%, while New Hampshire had the lowest at 1.7%.

New England unemployment rates in July:

Connecticut: 3.6%, down from 3.7% in June and from 4% in July 2022.

Rhode Island: 2.8%, down from 2.9% in June and 3.2% in July 2022.

Massachusetts: 2.5%, down from 2.6% in June and from 3.7% a year earlier.

Maine: 2.4%, same as June and down from 2.7% in July 2022.

Vermont: 1.8%, down from 1.9% in June and from 2.5% in July 2022.

New Hampshire: 1.7%, down from 1.9% in June and 2.5% a year earlier.