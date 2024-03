Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

WARWICK – The median price of single-family homes sold in Rhode Island continues to climb, rising 14.6% in February from a year earlier to $440,000. Sales increased for the first time since January 2022, the Rhode Island Association of Realtors said Tuesday. The number of homes sold totaled 443 in February, up 13% compared with

The number of homes sold totaled 443 in February, up 13% compared with the same month last year.

The Realtors group said Tuesday

the year-over-year increase in sales is unlikely to continue in the coming months, given a 13.4% drop in pending sales, or those contracts initiated but not closed before Feb. 29. Along with last month’s increased sales, came a 4.9% decrease in the number of listings on the market compared to 12 months earlier. At the current pace of sales, a 1.3-month supply of homes for sale remains on the market, a clear indication of a strong sellers’ market and a slight decrease from January’s 1.4-month supply.

Year over year, condominium sales increased 38.5% to 115 in February, while multifamily home sales went up 7% to 76 in that time. The median condominium sales price increased 6.5% to $328,000, while the multifamily home sales price rose 15.5% to $520,000.

“First-time homebuyers are turning to condominiums to achieve homeownership after being priced out of the single-family home market,” said Sally Hersey, president of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors.“The median price of a condo last month was $112,000 less than that of a single-family home. With that differential, plus the recent drop in interest rates, some buyers were able to begin reaping the benefits of homeownership and start building equity.”