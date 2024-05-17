R.I.’s median home price rises to $453K in April

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced at the end of May.

WARWICK – The median price of single-family homes sold in Rhode Island continues to climb, rising 6.6% in April from a year earlier to $453,000, the Rhode Island Association of Realtors said Friday.

The number of homes sold totaled 557 in April, up 6.3% compared with the same month last year,

marking just the second time since the beginning of 2022 that monthly sales have outpaced those of 12 months earlier.

The Realtors group said the number of listings in April also increased 4.4% from the prior year, although due to a higher rate of sales an already critically low supply of inventory diminished further.

“Despite higher interest rates and prices, pent-up buyer demand is bringing buyers back into the market, but more inventory is still desperately needed,” said Sally Hersey, president of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors. “That’s why the Rhode Island Association of Realtors supports House Speaker [ K. Joseph] Shekarchi’s plan to increase housing units in Rhode Island. More production means more access to homeownership, which is critical to our residents, our communities and our economy.”

Year over year, condominium sales increased 17.8% to 152 in April, while multifamily home sales went up 12,9% to 131 in that time. The median condominium sales price increased 2.9% to $349,900, while the multifamily home sales price rose 16.1% to $450,000.

