WARWICK – The median price of single-family homes sold in Rhode Island continued to climb in February, rising 3.5% from a year earlier to $455,500, the Rhode Island Association of Realtors said Friday.

Sales in February fell 8.8% year over year, to 404,

continuing a 12-month trend in vacillating sales activity, the association said. Pending contracts fell by 10.1% year over year, an indication of waning buyer demand and closed sales in the month or two ahead.

Despite gains in the number of properties on the market in recent months, demand continues to outstrip supply, the agency added. At the current rate of sales, without the addition of any new listings, Rhode Island’s single-family home market would be depleted in just 1.5 months.

“It pains us to see Rhode Island continue to be dead last in new construction year after year. Although we’re making slow progress in many ways, we still have a long way to go,” said Chris Whitten, president of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors. “The more we continue to work and communicate with each other at the Statehouse and in each city or town hall, the quicker we’ll provide the housing solutions our state yearns for.”

Year over year, condominium sales rose by 3.5% to 119 in February, while multifamily home sales increased by 7.9% to 82 in that time.

The median condominium sales price increased 22% to $400,000, while the multifamily home sales price rose 7.7% to $559,950.