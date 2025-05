Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 2.

WARWICK – The median price of single-family homes sold in Rhode Island continued to climb in April, rising 6% from a year earlier to $480,000, the Rhode Island Association of Realtors said Thursday.

Sales in April fell 0.7% year over year to 533, while pending contracts increased by 2.4% from a year ago.

The number of single-family homes listed for sale in April grew 28.6% year-over-year, the largest increase in the past six months. Fewer sales over the past few months have helped to increase the supply of homes available, the Realtors said.

Currently, the inventory of available homes would be depleted in 2.1 months at the current rate of sales. While still under the six-month supply that typically represents a balanced market, Rhode Island’s housing shortage has improved from the 1.6-month supply seen a year ago.

“We’re thankful to see more homes hitting the market and cautiously optimistic it will continue to grow as the spring market transitions to the summer market,” said Chris Whitten, president of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors. “As always, the housing market reacts to economic volatility. But, so far, the signs we’re seeing are encouraging. We’re also keeping a close eye on mortgage rates, which directly affect demand. With rates remaining relatively stable over the last few months, we’re seeing buyer confidence continue to grow.”

Year over year, condominium sales fell by 11.84% to 134 in April, while multifamily home sales decreased by 18.3% to 107 in that time.

The median condominium sales price increased 43.46% to $353,771, while the multifamily home sales price rose 6.67% to $560,000.