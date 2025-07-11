R.I.’s new ‘housing land bank’ will set sights on vacant, unused properties

By
-
LEGISLATION signed into law by Gov. Daniel J. McKee on June 27 has created a statewide
LEGISLATION signed into law by Gov. Daniel J. McKee on June 27 has created a statewide "housing land bank" operated by the R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp. that will accept, hold, transfer and sell properties for redevelopment into housing. / PBN FILE PHOTO/WILLIAM HAMILTON

Rhode Island has added yet another tool in its battle to ease the shortage of housing in the state, creating a “housing land bank” that can accept, hold and repurpose various types of properties for home development. Affordable housing advocates say the “bank” – created by legislation signed into law by Gov. Daniel J. McKee

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Healing Beyond the Surface: Expert Wound Care with Angela Fazio, RN, BSN, CWCN

Why specialized treatment matters more than you may realize. For millions of Americans, chronic wounds…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display