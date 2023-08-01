R.I.’s second Shake Shack to open in Cranston on Aug. 8

PROVIDENCE – Shake Shack is officially poised to expand in Rhode Island.

The international chain that offers made-to-order 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches, milkshakes, non-dairy shakes, crinkle-cut fries, craft beer, wine and more will open its second location in the Ocean State on Aug. 8 at the Garden City Center in Cranston, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shake Shack to the Garden City Center,” Garden City General Manager Joe Koechel said.

The first Shake Shack opened in Rhode Island at 249 Thayer St. in Providence in March 2019. The chain has 262 locations across the U.S. and another 141 internationally, including in Bahrain, China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Kuwait, Mexico, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

“Shake Shack puts community at the center of what they do, which aligns beautifully with our goals at Garden City Center,” Koechel told WPRI. “Not only is the food fresh and absolutely delicious, but their ability to partner with local organizations, schools and artists will result in our community welcoming them with open arms.”

The Aug. 8 grand opening celebration will begin at 11 a.m. with free merchandise for the first 100 guests, according to the report. Also, as part of its “Stand for Something Good” program, the restaurant will donate $1 from every sandwich sold on Tuesday to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.