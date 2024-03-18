R.I. Site Readiness Program has $1.4M to spend; April 19 deadline to apply

By
-
CONNECT WITH COMMERCE: R.I. Commerce Secretary Elizabeth M. Tanner responds to questions from PBN readers. PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

(Editor’s note: This is the second in an occasional series focused on questions from Providence Business News readers for R.I. Commerce Corp. Secretary Elizabeth M. Tanner. See the first installment here.) 1. What are some incentives/programs that are not utilized [or as well known] for businesses focused on urban development in areas such as Pawtucket

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display