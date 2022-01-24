R.I. surgeon appointed state chair of national cancer program

PROVIDENCE – A Rhode Island cancer surgeon has been appointed the state’s chair of the American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer Liaison Program.

Dr. Thomas J. Miner, chief of surgical oncology at Brown Surgical Associates and professor of surgery at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, will serve as a Commission on Cancer representative and as a leader for commission-accredited programs and Cancer Liaison physicians in Rhode Island.

During his three-year term, Miner will also be the primary point of contact between the commission and the local chapter of the American College of Surgeons.

Miner is joining more than 60 state chairs nationwide who provide guidance to roughly 1,500 Cancer Liaison physicians appointed to the program. These physicians evaluate and report data from their own cancer programs to the National Cancer Database and use data to initiate improvements.

Liaison physicians also lead initiatives from the commission within their own cancer programs and work with agencies such as the American Cancer Society.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.