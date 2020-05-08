R.I. to receive $4.7M more to fight COVID-19 impacts

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island will receive another $4.7 million in federal Community Development Block Grants related to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., announced on Friday.

The funds come from allocations in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, and are the second wave of CDBG money for the state from the bill, bringing the state total to $14.6 million. Reed said a third allocation is expected in the coming months.

The money will be used for purposes such as small-business grants and loans, job creation and retention, emergency rental assistance, homelessness prevention and nutrition assistance.

The CDBG program is overseen by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

- Advertisement -

“People and communities are struggling and CDBG funds help communities address areas of greatest need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Reed. “This additional federal funding will help provide direct investment to combat COVID-19, provide essential services and promote economic recovery.”