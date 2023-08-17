R.I. unemployment falls to 2.8% in July

CRANSTON – Rhode Island’s seasonally adjusted unemployment in July was 2.8%, one-tenth of a percentage point less than June, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Thursday.

The DLT says the number of unemployed Rhode Islanders in July was 15,800, down 1,000 from June and a reduction of 2,500 from a year ago. Also, the number of employed residents was at 554,500 as of July, up 1,500 from the previous month and 700 more than July 2022, according to the DLT.

Overall, the state’s labor force was 570,300 in July, up 500 from June but down 1,800 from July 2022, the DLT said. Rhode Island’s unemployment rate in July 2022 was 3.2%, according to the department.

The state’s total nonfarm jobs in July totaled 493,600, a decrease of 1,700 from June. These jobs exclude farming and some government, private and nonprofit workers.

Also, the DLT said that through June, the state’s economy has recovered 94,600 jobs, or 87.3%, of the 108,300 jobs that were lost during the pandemic’s shutdown.

Of the state’s nonfarm jobs, industry sectors that lost jobs in June include: manufacturing; wholesale trade; transportation, warehousing and utilities; management of companies and enterprisers; administrative and waste services; educational services; arts, entertainment and recreation; accommodation and food services, other services and government.

Government lost 1,000 jobs in June, the most of any sector, followed by administrative and waste services that lost 500 jobs.

The health care and social-assistance sector added 700 jobs in June, elevating its employment to 81,300, the highest since March 2020.

Seasonally adjusted nonfarm payrolls in Rhode Island by sector in July:

Accommodation and food services: 47,500, a decrease of 200 from June and 2,100 year over year.

Administrative and waste services: 28,300, a decrease of 500 since June and a loss of 1,900 year over year.

Arts, entertainment and recreation: 7,400, a decrease of 400 since June and a loss of 400 year over year.

Construction: 22,000, an increase of 200 from June and an increase of 1,000 year over year.

Educational services: 25,100, down 200 from June and 700 year over year.

Finance and insurance: 29,200, up 100 from June and 500 year over year.

Government: 64,300, a decrease of 1,000 from June and 400 year over year.

Health care and social assistance: 81,300 an increase of 700 from June and 1,900 year over year.

Information: 5,900, up 200 from both June and year over year.

Manufacturing: 40,200, a decrease of 200 from June and 300 year over year. Production workers in the sector earned $25.59 per hour in July, up $1 from June, and $1.95 from June 2022.