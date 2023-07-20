R.I. unemployment falls to 2.9% in June

CRANSTON – Rhode Island’s seasonally adjusted unemployment in June was 2.9%, two-tenths of a percentage point less than May, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Thursday.

The DLT says the number of unemployed Rhode Islanders in June was 16,800, unchanged from May and down 700 from a year ago. Also, the number of employed residents was at 553,100 as of June, up 1,500 from the previous month but down 2,300 from 2022, according to the DLT.

Overall, the state’s labor force was 569,900 in June, up 1,500 from May but down 30,000 from June 2022, the DLT said. Rhode Island’s unemployment rate in June 2022 was 3.1%, according to the department.

“We’re pleased that over the past three months we’ve seen continued growth in Rhode Island’s labor force. In the last three months, thousands more Rhode Islanders are working or actively seeking full-time employment – helping Rhode Island employers meet their hiring needs,” said Gov. Daniel J. McKee. “With the recent passage of our administration’s #RIReady budget, we look forward to continuing our economic momentum through key programs and initiatives that support job creation and workforce development.”

The state’s total nonfarm jobs in May totaled 495,200, a decrease of 700 from May. These jobs exclude farming and some government, private and nonprofit workers.

Also, the DLT said that through June, the state’s economy has recovered 96,200 jobs, or 88.8%, of the 108,300 jobs that were lost during the pandemic’s shutdown.

Of the state’s nonfarm jobs, six industry sectors gained jobs in June: construction, manufacturing, administrative and waste services, educational services, health care and social assistance and government.

Administrative and waste services gained the most jobs in June with 1,100. Also, the construction sector added 200 jobs in June, the first monthly job gain since February.

Seasonally adjusted nonfarm payrolls in Rhode Island by sector in May:

Accommodation and food services: 47,900, a decrease of 200 from May and 1,600 year over year.

Administrative and waste services: 28,300, a gain of 1,100 since May but a loss of 1,200 year over year.

Arts, entertainment and recreation: 7,800, a decrease of 300 since May and the same as June 2022.

Construction: 21,700, an increase of 200 from May and an increase of 800 year over year.

Educational services: 25,200, up 100 from May but down 700 year over year.

Finance and insurance: 29,200, same as May but down 300 year over year.

Government: 65,600, an increase of 700 from May and 2,300 year over year.

Health care and social assistance: 80,600 an increase of 800 from May and 1,400 year over year.

Information: 5,700, same as May and June 2022.

Retail trade: 46,600, a decrease of 600 from May and 500 year over year.