CRANSTON – Rhode Island’s seasonally adjusted unemployment in April was 4.1%, same as March, ending a streak that saw six months of consecutive increases, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Thursday.

By comparison, the state’s unemployment rate in April 2023 was 2.7%. The rate was 2.6% last September before the string of monthly increases began the following month.

The DLT says the number of unemployed Rhode Islanders in April was 24,300, up 700 from March and 9,100 from a year ago. Also, the number of employed residents was at 561,900 as of April, up 2,000 from the previous month and 4,700 more than April 2023, DLT said.

Overall, the state’s labor force was 586,200 in April, up 2,700 from March and 13,800 from April 2023.

The state’s total nonfarm jobs in April totaled 513,600, an increase of 1,000 jobs from the revised March jobs figure of 512,600 and up 12,800 from April 2023. These jobs exclude farming and some government, private and nonprofit workers.

The health care and social assistance sector continued to thrive in April, adding 500 jobs since March. The last monthly job decline in that sector was reported in October 2023.

The transportation, warehousing and utilities sector lost 400 jobs in April compared to March, the largest monthly decline reported among the employment sectors.

Seasonally adjusted nonfarm payrolls in Rhode Island by sector in April: