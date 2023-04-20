R.I. weekly COVID-19 cases increase by 239, with 3 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 239 from April 9-15, with three new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Thursday.

Typically, reported COVID-19 statistics are from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 49 last week. Of the 46 hospitalized on April 15, less than five were in intensive care and less than five were ventilated.

By comparison, there were 2,387 new cases identified from April 9-15 in 2022. The transmission rate on April 9-15, 2022, was 225 cases per 100,000 persons.

There have been 931,689 individuals who have completed the primary vaccine series, which is about 87.9% of Rhode Island residents.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,904.

There were 6,005 tests processed from April 9-15 with 8.8 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

The transmission risk rates in all five state counties remain at “low” level.