R.I. weekly COVID-19 cases increase by 590, with 4 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 590, with four deaths, from Feb. 4-10, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 40 from Feb. 4-10, down from 41 reported Jan. 28-Feb. 3.

By comparison, there were 975 new cases identified, with nine deaths, from Feb 5-11, 2023. New hospital admissions that week totaled 94.

- Advertisement -

There were 7,362 tests processed from Feb. 4-10, with 8.4 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,329.

Among state residents, 178,276 individuals have received the 2023-2024 vaccine through Feb. 3, the health department reported.