R.I. weekly COVID-19 cases increase by 614, with 1 death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 614, with one death, from July 28-Aug. 3, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday. Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week. New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 47, up from 42 reported on July 21-27. By comparison, there were 340 new cases identified, with no deaths, from July 30-Aug. 5, 2023. New hospital admissions that week totaled 25. There were 4,557 tests processed from July 28-Aug. 3, with more than 8.5 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,379. Among state residents, 195,422 individuals have received the 2023-2024 vaccine through July 28, the health department reported.