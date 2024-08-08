R.I. weekly COVID-19 cases increase by 614, with 1 death

By
-
CONFIRMED CASES of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 614, with one death, from July 28-Aug. 3, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 614, with one death, from July 28-Aug. 3, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday. Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week. New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 47, up from 42 reported on July

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Key Changes to Uniform Guidance

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) released significant updated regulations for 2 CFR 200,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR