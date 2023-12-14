R.I. weekly COVID-19 cases increase by 896, with 5 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 896, with five deaths, from Dec. 3-9, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 49 from Dec. 3-9, a decrease from 56 the week prior.

By comparison, there were 1,936 new cases identified, with nine deaths, from Dec. 4-10, 2022. New hospital admissions that week totaled 121.

There were 7,142 tests processed from Dec. 3-9, with 8.3 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,261.

Among state residents, 149,861 individuals have received the 2023-2024 vaccine through Dec. 9, the health department reported.