R.I. weekly PUA filings continue to rise

PROVIDENCE – Pandemic unemployment assistance filings in the state totaled 5,302 last week, an increase from 4,817 one week prior, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said on Tuesday.

The federally created and backed program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, including gig workers, contractors and small-business owners.

The DLT said 37,352 individuals received PUA benefits last week in Rhode Island, an increase from 36,881 one week prior.

COVID-19-related unemployment insurance filings in Rhode Island rose by 6,865 last week, a decline from 7,281 filings one week prior, To date, COVID-19 UI filings total 265,505.

Regular UI claims totaled 1,756 last week.

There were 75,084 Rhode Islanders who claimed some form of unemployment benefit, including PUA, for the week ended Dec. 13., an increase from 73,071 one week prior.

There were also 722 COVID-19-related Temporary Disability Insurance and Temporary Caregiver Insurance filings last week, a decline from 835 one week prior. All COVID-19-related TDI filings total 18,945 to date.