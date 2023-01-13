Racist material found on RIC campus, college investigating matter

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island College has launched an investigation into finding those responsible who put several packets containing racist and homophobic materials that were found Thursday near the residence halls on campus.

RIC Interim President Jack R. Warner in a letter to the campus community said that the packets found were similar to recent incidents where antisemitic materials were distributed in North Providence – which is in close proximity to RIC – Newport and Warwick. The incidents “seem to be part of a pattern of behavior targeting marginalized peoples and communities,” Warner wrote.

Warner said RIC’s Campus Police is investigating the matter and has been in contact with the R.I. Office of the Attorney General, the Providence Police Department and the R.I. State Fusion Center, a state entity that is the point for the receipt, analysis, gathering, and sharing of threat-related information between federal, state and private sector partners. RIC spokesperson John Taraborelli told Providence Business News Friday the investigation by campus police is ongoing and there is no specific timeline for how long it will take.

RIC officials did not immediately respond Friday if the college intends to press charges if the investigation identifies those responsible for distributing the racist materials on campus.

Warner said in his letter RIC has available resources both on campus and off for those who feel harmed by the incident. Warner says assistance is available at RIC’s Unity Center, located on the ground floor of the Donovan Dining Center, as well as counseling services via appointment at the college’s Center for Health and Wellness by calling 401-456-8094.

Additionally, the H.O.P.E. Line offers distressed students 24/7 free assistance at 401-456-4673, Warner said.

“I want to assure you that there is no place on our campus for this kind of hate and we will do everything within our power to protect our campus community,” Warner said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors.