Radiator leak prompts Toll Gate High School into distance learning for rest of week

WARWICK – Students at Toll Gate High School will have distance learning through Friday as school officials clean up parts of the building that was flooded earlier in the week.
Warwick Public Schools on Feb. 26 closed Toll Gate due to a water leak from a radiator that flooded the floor on B3. However, school officials chose to move to distance learning for the rest of the week to allow for repairs and cleanup to take place.
This is not the first time the Toll Gate school building closed due to water. Back in early 2020, a water main break forced classes at the high school to cancel for a week
. At the time, a cap on the water main broke off, causing there to be 1-2 inches of standing water in the school’s first-floor area impacting multiple areas, including six technology and art classrooms.
School officials did say students at the Warwick Area Career & Technical Center, part of Toll Gate, can attend classes this week as that building on campus was not impacted by the radiator leak.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.