Raimondo nominated to Costco’s board of directors

PROVIDENCE – Gina M. Raimondo, the former Rhode Island governor who left during her term to serve as U.S. secretary of commerce in March 2021, has been nominated to Costco’s board of directors.

“We are very pleased to nominate Secretary Raimondo for election to our board.” Costco Board Chairman Hamilton James said in the company’s announcement on Dec. 4. “Her vast experience in global business, politics and international security at the highest level will add an important dimension to our current expertise. We look forward to her contributions.”

Raimondo served as R.I. governor from 2015 to 2021 before becoming the 40

th

secretary of commerce under then-President Joe Biden, until he left office in January.

She joined the Council on Foreign Relations as a distinguished fellow after serving the White House.

Raimondo will join current gubernatorial candidate Helena Foulks on Costco’s board.

Costco currently operates 921 warehouses, including 633 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 112 in Canada, 42 in Mexico, 37 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 20 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, seven in China, five in Spain, three in France, two in Sweden, and one each in Iceland and New Zealand.

Currently there is no Costco in Rhode island, despite attempts to bring the wholesale club to the state. In 2024, the company shelved plans to build a facility at t

he former R.I. Adult Correctional Institutions medium-security site in Cranston.

Costco also considered t