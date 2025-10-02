Raised ranch next to beach in Jamestown sells for $1.78M

JAMESTOWN – A 2,500-square-foot raised ranch that is located 700 feet from Mackerel Cove Beach recently sold for $1.78 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer in the deal.

The 152 Hamilton Ave. home has five bedrooms and two full bathrooms, according to Residential Properties, which called this transaction one of the top 10 highest single-family home sales in Jamestown so far in 2025, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The two-level home features a recently renovated kitchen. It also features a “three-season room,” where residents can enjoy the sounds of Mackerel Cove Beach, along with a wooden deck, the real estate firm said. The lower level contains a versatile area with a fireplace.

The property is located out of the flood zone, and the new owners could expand the existing home or choose to rebuild a new one on the site, according to Residential Properties.

- Advertisement -

The home was most recently valued by Jamestown assessors as being worth $955,800, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 0.79 acres of land alone was valued at $590,600.

Residential Properties sales associate Jami Krause represented the buyer in this transaction. The seller was represented by The Mackinney Gold Group, of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Michael Capotosto and Savania Davies-Keiller, of Jamestown, and it was purchased by Andrew and Jennifer Notaro, of Lincroft, N.Y.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.