For over a century, the structure of undergraduate education has remained largely unchanged—typically requiring four years and 120 credits. While academic programs and technology have advanced, the basic format has persisted. Johnson & Wales University (JWU), however, has consistently pioneered innovation to address evolving student needs and industry demands. The university recently announced a new transformative educational model, career-focused, three-year degree programs, allowing students to earn their degrees in just 90 to 96 credits—one year sooner than the traditional undergraduate timeline. JWU is the first institution in the U.S. to secure approval to offer this unique degree structure across four, in-person programs, positioning itself at the forefront of an emerging trend in higher education.

Click here to read more content from JWU.

PARTICIPANTS: Mim L. Runey, LP. D., Chancellor, Johnson & Wales University; Jennifer Adams Galipeau, Ed.D., Associate Provost, Johnson & Wales University; Michael Fein, Ph.D., Dean, Arts & Sciences, Johnson & Wales University

How are attitudes towards the value of higher education pushing institutions to evolve?

Chancellor Mim Runey: Across the country, college and university enrollments continue to decline, and there is growing skepticism about the value of higher education. According to a 2023 Pew Research Center survey, only 1 in 4 American adults say that it is extremely or very important to have a four-year degree as a means of getting a good-paying job. As educators, we must work doubly hard to prove that we have students’ best interests at the center of our mission. We must live the values we champion and deliver higher education in a way that is both affordable and accessible, reducing the cost and helping more students discover the promise of higher education. JWU’s three-year bachelor’s degrees are our answer to this demand—allowing graduates to enter the workforce sooner, excellently prepared and with less financial burden. For those who prefer a more traditional four-year experience, the university will continue to offer this track across all majors.

- Advertisement -

What areas of study are included under this rollout, and why were the four programs selected?



Associate Provost Jennifer ­Galipeau: Four programs were selected and accredited for the launch of this initiative: criminal justice, hospitality management, graphic design, and computer science — all industries with growing demands for qualified talent. The programs have been developed in close collaboration with industry leaders, ensuring that our graduates are not only prepared to meet current workforce demands but are also positioned as leaders in shaping the future of their respective fields. By offering a more efficient pathway to a bachelor’s degree, we enable students to enter the workforce or pursue advanced degrees or specialized certifications in an expedited manner.

How is Johnson & Wales ensuring that these degrees still meet high academic standards, despite the shortened timeline?

Chancellor Mim Runey: While the student’s time on campus will be shortened, upon graduation they will have completed an academically rigorous course of study. The three-year career-focused bachelor’s degree represents a recalibration of the traditional curriculum. Our approach is not a reduction of content, but rather a rethinking of delivery. Through strategic integration of coursework, streamlined scheduling, and increased academic support, we are ensuring that the intellectual depth and breadth of a traditional degree are preserved within this 90-96 credit offering.

Dean Michael Fein: Allowing a student to earn an academically rigorous degree in just 75 percent of the traditional college timeline requires a measured and thoughtful approach. All students enrolled in these new degree programs will still be required to complete 42 credits of the Arts and Sciences Core Experience, building a well-rounded educational foundation. The main deviation from the traditional curriculum comes from free electives, which will be eliminated in three-year degree programs, instead focusing more strongly on degree-specific classes. Internships, a core part of JWU’s focus on experiential learning, will be further integrated into coursework, or can be completed during summer breaks.

Let’s talk about a common area of concern for students and their parents: the cost of a college education. How did financial considerations contribute to the decision to launch these new programs?

Chancellor Mim Runey: Few issues have captured national attention in recent years as acutely as the rising cost of higher education and the growing burden of student debt. According to the Education Data Initiative, the overall average cost of attending higher education in 2024 was $38,270 per student, per year. By reducing the time to degree completion by a full academic year, the three-year program offers a clear and immediate financial benefit. Students save on tuition, housing, and related costs, and they enter the workforce earlier, increasing their earning potential. We are essentially offering students the option of a 25 percent discount on their education.

Associate Provost Jennifer Galipeau: Three-year degrees not only offer flexibility to students already planning to go to school, but they also open doors to those for whom college was never accessible. The financial implications of a traditional four-year degree can be prohibitive for many students, limiting access to higher education and, in some cases, delaying career advancement. The benefits of creating pathways to a degree for these students go beyond simply finances, since they will have the same access to all offerings available to four-year students, including extracurricular activities such as athletics, clubs and organizations, as well as access to JWU’s robust alumni network and career connections upon graduation.

What do you think this initiative means for the future of a four-year undergraduate degree?

Dean Michael Fein: Let’s be clear, our traditional four-year undergraduate degree format is not going anywhere. The goal of this initiative is to provide flexibility, allowing students the option to choose the education path that makes the most sense for their unique situation. There is room for more than one approach to undergraduate education. Our students are not one-size-fits-all, so our programs should not be either.

How did you know it was the right time to start offering this type of degree?

Chancellor Mim Runey: Johnson & Wales is an adaptive institution — it is in our DNA. We have always and will always embrace innovation and flexibility over maintaining the status quo. Our goal is to evolve with the changing times, offering a selection of educational opportunities to allow for an individualized approach to education.

As we engage in ongoing dialogue with employers across sectors, one message is clear: the pace of innovation in the workforce demands graduates who are not only well-versed in theory but also equipped with practical skills and adaptability. The three-year degree fits within our portfolio of degrees and matches our principles, history and brand. We are the first accredited university in the nation to offer an in-person, 90-credit degree program, answering demands from parents, students, and employers across the country for colleges and universities to graduate qualified, industry-ready candidates faster and with less debt. This is the way that we rise to meet the changing needs of our society.

To learn more about Johnson & Wales’ Three-Year Career-Focused Bachelor’s Degrees, visit jwu.edu.