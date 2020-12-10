Reduced height for Jewelry District apartment building approved

PROVIDENCE – A new apartment building proposed for the Jewelry District will rise 10 stories instead of 12, following the successful appeal of a neighbor who challenged the city’s approval of the larger structure.

The Downtown Design Review Committee on Dec. 7 approved the revised design for a new building at 151-155 Chestnut St. The application was made by developer Providence Chestnut I LLC.

The developer had received approval in December 2019 from the review committee for a 12-story, mixed-use building, including demolition waivers for two older structures. A lawsuit filed by neighbor White Columns Properties Inc. was successful in arguing that the committee erred when it did not find the taller building design, achieved through a 30% height bonus incentive, would have “no adverse impact on the surrounding natural environment, built environment, or pedestrian and traffic circulation.”

White Columns, whose principal is Warren Purvis, owns several adjacent properties, including Doyle House, at 137 Chestnut St.

In her order, Superior Court Judge Netti Vogel cited the statement of the DDRC board that the new development would have a “slight impact” on the environment. “The record supports a finding that at least a slight adverse impact would result to the surrounding built environment from granting the height bonus. It strains credulity to conclude that when the DDRC found that the height bonus would have a slight impact on low adjacent buildings that it was referring to a positive impact. The reasonable inference from that finding is that the new building at 127 feet will tower over the low adjacent buildings, two of which are owned by White Columns.”

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer at the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com .