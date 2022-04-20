Reed secures $500K for community nonprofit arts group AS220

PROVIDENCE – Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., helped secure a $500,000 earmark for AS220’s Creative Workforce Development program, the senator announced Wednesday ahead of his visit to tour the Providence community nonprofit arts group on Thursday.

The $500,000 is part of an overall $226.3 million that Reed secured for various Rhode Island projects in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022 signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 15.

The federal funding will help AS220 hire four new staff members and will give up to 2,500 Rhode Islanders the opportunity to turn their artistic passions into paychecks by gaining work experience, according to a news release.

“This is an investment in the creative ingenuity and proven success of AS220’s mission and their ability to reach young people and help them find their passion, purpose and a pathway toward a brighter future,” Reed said in a statement. “AS220 has proven it can transform lives and revitalize neighborhoods, and this federal earmark will help them expand their reach.”

Youths 16 and older can apply to be in the AS220 Youth Apprentice program. Apprentices are paid to produce studio events; help manage program elements such as recruitment, facilities and membership; and assist with community projects. Apprentices can then graduate to AS220’s Teaching Assistant program, which is designed to help students develop professional skills that prepare them to be successful in the workforce.

Founded in 1985, AS220 features a performance stage, a black box theater, four rotating gallery spaces, youth arts, print shop, fabrication and electronics lab, dark room and media arts lab, dance studio, 47 live-work artist studios, and a bar and restaurant on Empire Street.

