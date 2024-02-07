Regent Craft expands Hawaii partnerships

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Regent Craft is expanding its presence in Hawaii with the launch of its Hawai’i Seaglider Initiative, the manufacturer announced last month.

The initiative will establish “a broad coalition committed to delivering a new affordable and accessible transportation option to Hawai’i communities,” Regent said in a January announcement.

In summer 2022, Regent announced that it had partnered with Pacific Current, Hawaii’s largest electricity provider, to develop a seaglider network serving the islands.

The seaglider company now has “more than a dozen prominent corporate and community organizations” contributing to related efforts, Regent said, including AES Hawai’i, Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, the Hawai’i Lodging and Tourism Association, Japan Airlines, and other tourism, commerce and labor groups.

Regent’s Viceroy seaglider is a fully electric, passenger-carrying craft that flies within one wingspan of the water’s surface.

Founded in Burlington, Mass., Regent moved its headquarters to Quonset Business Park in 2022, following a $13 million tax credit approval from the R.I. Commerce Corp. In return, Regent must create 300 new jobs in Rhode Island over a decadelong period.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.