NORTH KINGSTOWN – REGENT Craft has signed an initial deal to manufacture its all-electric seagliders in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The joint venture with

Strategic Development Fund, an Abu Dhabi-based investment company wholly owned by EDGE Group, would build a new facility in the UAE to supply the Middle East, Africa and beyond with electric sea gliders and provide after-market services.

“We are honored to deepen our collaboration with SDF and make Abu Dhabi and the UAE a center for seaglider manufacturing,” said Billy Thalheimer, CEO and co-founder of REGENT Craft. “This transformative potential partnership will usher in a new era of sustainable transportation technology.”

SDF first invested in REGENT in 2023 and increased its stake in 2024 as negotiations for the UAE partnership progressed. After the finalization the partnership, which is subject to regulatory approvals, SDF plans to further invest in REGENT.

“We strongly believe in REGENT Craft’s vision and groundbreaking technology,” said Abdulla Al Jaabari, managing director and CEO of SDF. “This initial agreement marks a significant step in our strategic hybrid investment approach - combining investments in international startups with strategic partnerships to contribute to the development of transformative technologies in the UAE.”

In January, REGENT broke ground on a 255,000-square-foot seaglider manufacturing facility in Quonset Business Park expected to come online in 2026.

REGENT Craft says the state has invested $1 million under the First Wave Closing Fund Act to support the company’s expansion and has further committed to investing $3 million under the Rebuild Rhode Island Tax Credit Act.

Currently, REGENT Craft has created more than 100 jobs since the company moved to Rhode Island in 2022, the company says, reinvesting close to $40 million into various local and state initiatives in the process. With the new facility coming soon, REGENT Craft has committed to creating 300 jobs with the potential for up to 750 jobs over the next 10 years. With that, it would unlock up to $13 million in incentives under the state’s Qualified Jobs Program, REGENT Craft said.