Report: 2nd ex-Matos campaign worker pleads no contest in nomination scandal

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ANOTHER WORKER for Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos’ failed congressional campaign in 2023 has changed his plea in a scandal involving fraudulent signatures on nomination papers, according to a report by WPRI-TV CBS 12. / COURTESY PROVIDENCE CITY COUNCIL
ANOTHER WORKER for Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos’ failed congressional campaign in 2023 has changed his plea in a scandal involving fraudulent signatures on nomination papers, according to a report by WPRI-TV CBS 12. / COURTESY PROVIDENCE CITY COUNCIL

PROVIDENCE – A second contractor for Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos’ failed congressional campaign in 2023 has changed his plea to no contest to accusations that he help submit fraudulent nomination papers, according to a report by WPRI-TV CBS 12.  Johnston resident Christopher Cotham, who was charged in April 2025 with two felony counts of violating

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