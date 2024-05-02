Report: Average tuition rate increases in R.I. among highest in U.S.

PROVIDENCE – Tuition increases at Rhode Island-based colleges over the last decade are among the highest in the country, and such price hikes at private colleges are the highest in New England, according to a report released Thursday by online banking news outlet GOBankingRates
.
The news outlet in its study analyzed each state to find how much the cost of college tuition has increased in every state between the 2013-14 and 2021-22 academic years. GOBankingRates says it used the National Center for Education Statistic's Digest of Education Statistics to review the tuition rates across the country. Once the school costs have been sourced the changes in dollar and percents were calculated and is as of April 15, GOBankingRates says.
According to GOBankingRates, based on average tuition increases at private colleges by dollar amount, Rhode Island is the third highest in the U.S. behind Iowa and Oregon. Massachusetts has the fourth-highest average dollar amount increase in tuition rates for private colleges, per GOBankingRates' data.
The average cost for a four-year private college in Rhode Island rose from $46,704 in 2013-14 to $64,274 in 2021-22, a 27.1% increase. That's the 12th-highest percentage increase over eight years in the U.S. and the highest of the six New England states.
By comparison, tuition costs for private colleges in Vermont rose 25.5% in that same time period, per GOBankingRates data. In Massachusetts, private college tuition rates from 2013-14 to 2021-22 increased by 24.2%.
New Hampshire was one of two states – Alaska being the other – that saw decreases in private college tuition costs. Iowa, at 48%, had the highest tuition increase rate for private colleges in the country.
Public college tuitions in Rhode Island also had big jumps as well, according to GOBankingRates. Its data shows that the average public college tuition rates increased by 21.9% over eight years, ranking the Ocean State No. 16 in the U.S. from $21,761 in the 2013-14 academic to $27,872 for 2021-22.
However, Rhode Island-based public colleges did not see as big of an increase in average tuition rates over eight years as in Connecticut [24.9%], Massachusetts [23.7%] and Vermont [22.2%], per GOBankingRates’ report.
Alaska’s public colleges saw the biggest average tuition increase in the country over eight years at 28.9%, while Florida’s average public college rose by 9.1% over eight years, GOBankingRates says.
