Report: Average tuition rate increases in R.I. among highest in U.S.

Updated at 4:57 p.m.

By
-
ACCORDING TO DATA from online banking news outlet GOBankingRates, average college tuition rate increases within Rhode Island are among the highest in the U.S. / COURTESY GOBANKINGRATES
ACCORDING TO DATA from online banking news outlet GOBankingRates, average college tuition rate increases within Rhode Island are among the highest in the U.S. / COURTESY GOBANKINGRATES

PROVIDENCE – Tuition increases at Rhode Island-based colleges over the last decade are among the highest in the country, and such price hikes at private colleges are the highest in New England, according to a report released Thursday by online banking news outlet GOBankingRates. The news outlet in its study analyzed each state to find

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display