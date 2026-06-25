Report: Former mayors, Fung and Baldelli-Hunt, seek return to public service

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FORMER CRANSTON Mayor Allan Fung announced he has left the Republican Party and is running for state representative as an independent. / AP FILE PHOTO/DAVID GOLDMAN
FORMER CRANSTON Mayor Allan Fung announced he has left the Republican Party and is running for state representative as an independent. / AP FILE PHOTO/DAVID GOLDMAN

PROVIDENCE – Two former mayors are seeking to return to public office.  Former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung is running for state representative and former Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who resigned abruptly in 2023, is seeking a seat on the City Council, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported on Wednesday.  Fung, who is leaving Republican party to run

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