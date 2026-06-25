Report: Former mayors, Fung and Baldelli-Hunt, seek return to public service

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PROVIDENCE – Two former mayors are seeking to return to public office. Former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung is running for state representative and former Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who resigned abruptly in 2023, is seeking a seat on the City Council, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported on Wednesday. Fung, who is leaving Republican party to run

PROVIDENCE – Two former mayors are seeking to return to public office.

Former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung is running for state representative and former Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who resigned abruptly in 2023, is seeking a seat on the City Council, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported on Wednesday.

Fung, who is leaving Republican party to run as an independent, is seeking the House District 15 seat, which is currently represented by Republican state Rep. Chris Paplauskas. Fung’s wife, Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung, previously held that seat before running for Cranston mayor in 2024.

“For a long time, I was proud to carry the banner of fiscal conservatism, and we still have many friends in the Republican Party today,” Fung said. “But we reached a point where we believed our loyalty should be to the people we represent, not to a political label.”

Fung previously served as mayor of Cranston from 2009 to 2021 and ran for governor in 2014 and 2018. He lost both times to Democrat Gina M. Raimondo. In 2022, he ran for the state’s 2nd Congressional District seat held by longtime representative James R. Langevin, who was stepping down after more than two decades. Fung lost to Seth Magaziner in that election.

Baldelli-Hunt served as mayor of Woonsocket for about a decade but resigned abruptly on Nov. 9, 2023, citing what she called “health matters.”

She was first elected as the city’s mayor in 2013. Prior to that, she served as a state representative from 2006 until she resigned to run for mayor.

In October 2022, the City Council removed Baldelli-Hunt as mayor. The removal was in response to a complaint that then-City Councilor Denise Sierra filed against Baldelli-Hunt, accusing the mayor of not performing her duties. Sierra accused the mayor of repeatedly ignoring and refusing to enforce ordinances and measures passed by the council.

But a month later, Baldelli-Hunt reclaimed her role as the city’s mayor since it was an election year and Baldelli-Hunt ran for the office unopposed.

A year after her battle with the council, another controversy arose involving Baldelli-Hunt. An Oct. 25, 2023, report by WPRI-TV CBS 12 noted that Baldelli-Hunt made a deal with a former business associate in which she directed more than $1 million in city-controlled federal funds to be used to purchase 5 acres of vacant land off Mendon Road.

WPRI-TV also reported that the City Council was unaware of the deal until it was closed and the city’s solicitor moved quickly to reverse the deal.

[caption id="attachment_526416" align="alignleft" width="240"]FORMER WOONSOCKET Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who resigned abruptly in 2023, is seeking a seat on the City Council. / COURTESY CITY OF WOONSOCKET[/caption]